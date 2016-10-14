Election: This,that and more …

Some thoughts about the election:

Putnam County commissioner elect Tony Wobler is honest, trustworthy, competent, and will work for all of us. I cannot say the same for his opponent Mike Lammers. Lammers was for the 6119 sewer project before he was against it. Would he be for 6119 again if he should win? Watch out!

My vote will go to Republican Judge Bill Zimmerman for Appellate Court. His opponent, Judge Randall Basinger, sided against Road 5 citizens and for Sunshine lawbreakers John Love and Vince Schroeder. We just paid out over $100,000 for lawyers fees due to costly decisions of these three “good ol’ boys.”

When you mark the ballot for president remember Benghazi and how Hillary Clinton ignored the 600 emails from the ambassador begging for help to save their lives. The ambassador and three others died and their families cried. Where was Hillary when the 3 a.m. call came. No answer! Shh! Hillary’s snoozing! I’m voting for Trump and the unknown. Hillary will give us more debt, less jobs, more handouts, less incentive to work.

Speaking of emails, Hillary magically makes them disappear and has someone swing a sledgehammer to smash servers and other government property

If you are pro-life Hillary isn’t, and she brags up Planned Parenthood. She’s for partial birth abortion. Ask her. Wait, she doesn’t take questions!

On 39 occasionss Hillary can’t recall questions from the FBI, yet she remembers something bad about Trump from 20 years ago.

Vote for Martha Manchester for State School Board. She is an educated, strong, experienced teacher who loves and will watch out for children.

— Melida Bockrath, Ottawa