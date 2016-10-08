Letter: Child killers deserve death

Not a week goes by that the news media doesn’t report a case in which some piece of slime has caused the death of an innocent child by beating, shaking, suffocating, drowning or scalding.

Usually the perpetrator is the mother’s “boyfriend,” but in rare cases the murderer may have been the child’s mother or some other person.

Then by the time the legal system has completed its work, rarely is the crime found to be murder, but rather homicide or some other piece of poppycock. And of course the defendant’s attorney feels obligated to point out that because the defendant was abused as a child, he or she suffers diminished capacity to prevent their repeating the offense.

Now isn’t that great?

Does every abused child automatically have an excuse for repeating the abuse? Where does it end?

And the smart people like to remind us time and again that the death penalty does not deter murder. Is this just another example to show that a competent and motivated statistician can come up with evidence to verify any proposition?

But even if the death penalty is “known” not to be a deterrent, what about justice? What about the innocent victims?

If every “boyfriend” that purposely tortures a child to death — as did Jaxxon Baker’s murderer—knew that without the shadow of doubt he would pay for the crime with his life, we’ll see if that doesn’t prove to be at least somewhat of a deterrent.

I’m sick of this nonsense. Aren’t you?

— Jacob Little, Lima