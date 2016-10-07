Letter: Cupp would make good sheriff

I confidently recommend Dennis Cupp for the position of Putnam County Sheriff. Dennis excels in the area of law enforcement.

I have known Dennis for 45 plus years. He is honorable and totally trustworthy and incorruptible. Beyond being good to one’s word, what matters most in law enforcement is accountability, and willingness to commit to the job without compromise.

Dennis has a great deal of experience dealing with local, county and state law enforcement. Dennis has intensive education and training, years of operational experience, and tested character to rebuild the Sheriff’s office.

— Donald Pfister, Cincinnati, Putnam County Resident for 70 plus years