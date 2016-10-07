Letter: Stand up for rural Ohio

In the 2012 elections, turnout among America’s rural voters decreased by 18 percent—twice the decline seen nationally. This means the voice of rural communities isn’t resonating with our elected leaders as strongly as it should.

To turn around the drop in rural participation, Midwest Electric has joined with hundreds of other electric co-ops across the country in a nonpartisan national program to turn out as many co-op voters as possible on Election Day. That program is called Co-ops Vote, and we’re hoping you’ll join the thousands of others who have pledged to go to the polls on Nov. 8.

Co-ops Vote is a voter mobilization campaign with a very specific purpose: to boost the political clout of rural America.

As a member-owned business for more than 80 years here in west central Ohio, we want to do our part to turn this around. That’s why we’re reaching out to the 10,000 members we serve – and all of west central Ohio – to urge them to vote in this year’s elections. And the Co-ops Vote website, www.vote.coop, makes it easy to get registered, find your voting location, and learn more about the candidates.

We hope you’ll add your voice to the growing chorus of rural voters who want to make sure the candidates know we’re going to the polls in November, and we’re going to voice our concerns about the needs of our own community.

Every vote counts. Stand up for rural Ohio. Stand up for rural America. We hope to see you at the polls on Nov. 8.

— Rick Gerdeman, manager/CEO, Midwest Electric, St. Marys