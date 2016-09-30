DEADLINE FOR

ELECTION LETTERS

The Lima News will accept election-related letters from area residents through Oct. 31. Letters must be 275 words or fewer. Letters are subject to editing for length, clarity and grammar. They should be concise, to the point and original — no form letters, please. Letters must have a signature (unless emailed) and a full name, address and daytime telephone number (for verification purposes only). Writers are limited to one letter a month. Letters may be published on our website.

Send letters to:

The Lima News

Letters Column

3515 Elida Road,

Lima, OH 45807-1538

E-MAIL letters

[email protected]