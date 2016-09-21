Commentsout of line

In 2008, African-Americans were overjoyed with the election of Barrack Obama as the 44th president of the United States. As a result, great pride was felt throughout that community. Pride that will be felt by the Latino community when the first Latino is elected to that same office and the same pride will be on display when the first Native American is elected as well.

I thank Dr. Kelly Anspaugh for his letter objecting to a column written by retired police detective Don Stratton. In that column Mr. Stratton referred to this president as being a “Lawless Chicago Thug.”

The Lima Police department has been diligently trying to acquire African-Americans to join the force in an effort to have that department more reflective of the Lima community. What Stratton wrote will directly effect those efforts in a negative way because of the real or imagined perception that racist attitudes exist within that department.

As a former Juvenile Probation Officer, I worked with L.P.D officers and consider some to be my friends. Chief Martin, you know me and I know you, I think you would be well served if you distance yourself and your department from the comments of a grumpy old man if you have any real desires to erase the gap that exist between law enforcement and some in our community.

— Charles Thomas, Lima