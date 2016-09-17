Letter: United Way needs community’s support

The United Way of Greater Lima kicked off the 2016 Campaign with the first annual Day of Caring. There were 225 volunteers from 17 organizations working at 21 nonprofits for the day doing a variety of tasks that most nonprofits do not have the human or financial resources to do. To organize an event of this size requires help from many people to ensure its success for both the agency and the volunteers.

We would like to thank our Day of Caring sponsors, Husky Energy, Lima Memorial, Perry ProTech, Superior Credit Union, St. Rita’s Health Partners, The Union Bank, Ineos, Tom Ahl, Spherion and Swartz Contracting. We would also like to thank Meijer for donating water for the volunteers and WLIO for the production of the campaign video.

Over the past few months we have been out asking for feedback on how we can re-energize our campaign and also asking people what issues they are concerned about. The overwhelming concerns have been about helping people reach a level of self-sufficiency and about the value of education for young people. The United Way is focusing its work on helping people reach a level of self-sufficiency by focusing on education, income and health — the building blocks for a better life.

United Way can’t do this work alone. It takes partnerships with all sectors of our community working together to create real change in our community. We need the community to step up and do a little more this year. We can’t just settle for raising just a little bit more than last year because we are talking about human lives — our children, our families and our senior citizens.

Bob Baxter

2016 United Way Campaign Co-Chair