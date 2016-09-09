Letter: Trump quite the conman

Donald Trump is a very good conman. There is no way he can do everything he said on deporting illegals. Who is going to pay to deport the people, and what will he do with people who have no country to go back to?

Mr. Trump is trying to bring fear into our lives. He is not fit for any government job. Look how he uses people … and hiding his taxes from the American people.

As for building a wall, he will have to build one all around the USA. If people want to come in, they will find a way. Who will pay for the wall? You and me, not Mexico.

Both candidates running for president need to watch their words. They both cannot do things without Congress.

— Mary Squires, Lima