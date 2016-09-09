Letter: Trump shouldn’t throw stones

Donald Trump has some gall by going to Detroit with his lies! I hope the citizens of Detroit don’t fall for that old trick.

Trump talks in a condescending manner down to blacks, Mexicans, handicaps, and everyone that doesn’t believe his lies!

When he speaks, he just complains. He has no substance or solutions. A man like Trump lives in a glass house, so he shouldn’t throw stones! To elect Trump as president would mean the fall of this great country, as well as the weakening of the Republican Party.

— Bob Horton, Lima