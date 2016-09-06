Letter: Husky to help 8 more children

On behalf of the Children’s Developmental Center of Lima and the families served by our organization, I would like to extend our gratitude to the Husky Lima Refinery for the wonderful donation we recently received. Your commitment to the Lima Community is to be commended, and we appreciate you choosing our agency to be recognized for our work in education of young children with disabilities.

The funds received as a result of this years’ golf outing will be dedicated to our new Toddler Classroom. This donation, in addition other funds raised over the last year, will allow our center to add eight classroom openings for our youngest children with developmental disabilities.

Again, thank you for your generous support of our efforts.

— Christine Wagner, executive director, Children’s Developmental Center of Lima