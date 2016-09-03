Letter: Class act from Waynesfield-Goshen

I am proud to say that I am a graduate as well as a former teacher and coach of the Elida School System. I also spent my last 12 years in Ohio at Waynesfield-Goshen in a variety of educational and coaching positions.

When recently checking the W-G website, I saw the photo of the Waynesfield-Goshen football team and the Elida Paw that was painted at the W-G Athletic Complex. My thoughts and prayers continue to go out to the Elida School community. This act of support from one school to another brought about a flurry of emotions. As I have always been proud of my alma mater, I feel that it is very important to note that the Waynesfield-Goshen School and community has always been caring and supportive to others going through a difficult time.

This is just one more example demonstrating that W-G is a class act and understands what is truly important.

— Doug Foley, Coldwater, Michigan