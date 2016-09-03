Husky continuesto support community

We have a great community business to thank! Recently, Husky Lima Refinery made donations to several local service agencies. With the generosity of Husky’s Golf Outing organizers, our agency received a portion of funds raised. With funds received we stretch local service dollars by using this contribution as required match dollars bringing state and federal tax money back into our community.

On behalf of senior citizens, employees and our agency board of directors, Council on Aging thanks Husky Lima Refinery for their generous donations and continued community support.

— Diane J. Bishop, Executive Director Allen County Council on Aging, Inc.