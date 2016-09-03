Letter: In all of my 84 years ….

On Aug. 16 I was shopping at the Meijer store and I was checking out and I told the cashier I only had $60. He said he just rang up $61. I said we had to take something back. Then this woman stepped up behind me and put her credit card in the machine and said she would pay for my groceries. I still had six things in my cart and she had me add them to the belt.

In all my 84 years I have never had anything like that happen to me. Her name is Cindy and I thank her from the bottom of my heart.

— Dorothy Hesseling, Lima