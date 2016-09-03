Letter: Great memories of Lima Pandas

What a great story about the Lima Pandas on Wednesday’s Reminisce page by Greg Hoersten.

I remember them well as I was raised on North McDonel Street just a three blocks away from the ball park. Jess Ford, a Lima police officer, lived near us and always worked the games. As kids we all used to gather around Mr. Daley’s pop stand, which was located on Murphy Street, right behind home plate, outside of the park. When foul balls came over we would scramble to fetch one, and then Jesse would let us into the right field bleachers to watch the rest of the game.

At that time they used baseballs until the hide began to fall off. At some point during the 1940’s I sold pop going through the stands with a big “carrier” in front, with a strap going around the back of the neck. I can remember the call by all the guys — “Ice cream….Dr Pepper … Orange and Coke” — as we went up and down through the stands.

Great memories.

I can’t wait for next weeks story.

— Bill Moor, Lima