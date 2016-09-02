Letter: Gospel tent gives thanks

The officers of The Gospel Singing Tent want to publically thank all of those who made the 36th year at the Allen County Fair such a success. We had poor weather, great attendance, and great Gospel music.

Without all of your help and donations, we would never have continued this long. The 25 churches, 49 individuals, and the 298 businesses totaling 372 donors, provided the most donations in the history of the tent. The more money that is raised allows us to hire “nationally known and award winning groups” and provide the best Gospel music available.

There were many workers who will go unnamed. We want to make known that WTGN provided more coverage than we could have ever asked. To all of you, we say thank you.

— Gene Derringer, Secretary-Treasurer, Gospel tent