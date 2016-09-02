Letter: God wants us to vote his way

I ask many Christians if they are going to vote for the most Christian candidate in the national election. They say no that is not my choice, that is decided by God. Yet, these are the same Christians that were telling me that their Christian church is so good because they go to foreign nations to spread salvation.

This is being a hypocrite because Jesus Christ gave the people of the United States the power to spread his salvation to the younger generation just by simply voting in the most Christian candidate. If you do not vote you are helping to destroy the Christian values in United States.

Many Christians here in United States don’t care about the younger generation. They just care about their own salvation and the spreading of the gospel in foreign nations. In other words, can I say hypocrites?

— Glen Lewis, Lima