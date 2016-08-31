Letter: Jim Jordan needs to debate

Jim Jordan has been our Congressional Representative for about 10 years now and he is being challenged once again this year.

Jim Jordan is overdue to debate Janet Garrett somewhere in the Lima/Allen County area. There are some questions that need answered and the 4th Congressional District would like to hear some of his original thoughts through some debates.

Unless Jim Jordan is too busy, there is no excuse for him not to debate his challenger for Congressional Representative, Janet Garrett.

— Bo Huenke, Elida