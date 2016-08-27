Letter: Why farmers do what they do

I am not sure where Lynn Gratz obtained her information for her letter concerning animal abuse. Perhaps she needs to accompany some of the young children who go on field trips to a farm.

When she discusses male chickens being immediately ground up right after hatching, doesn’t she realize roosters are used for food at our groceries as well as to fertilize hens so that there are more eggs to hatch?

As for sexing the males from the females, even the pros make mistakes and when farmers order young chicks they get a mixture at times. Also she discussed young calves being immediately removed from their mothers and left to starve. This would be pure foolishness as calves are what eventually become future milk producers or meat producers. Why would a farmer throw away money? As for pigs, if sows are left to roam free in a pen it is more likely they will trample their young and that is not a pretty site. Males not needed for fertilization need to be castrated or their meat is very untasty due to the male hormones which they produce.

I realize PETA puts out much erroneous information to the public for their own benefit, but please do some further research before you repeat their falsehoods.

— J Hohenbrink, Leipsic