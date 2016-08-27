Letter: Take pride in ‘American Strength’

I have felt a sense of pride as I enter the state Route 309 underpass at I-75 and see the words “Real American Strength.” I never felt for one minute that it belonged to Lima.

This is I-75 rolling over that overpass; people from all walks of life and countries. The same as “Neil Armstrong Museum” belongs to everyone that visits daily.

The men and women that built that overpass were not just from Lima. They were a team and that’s what is needed in the world today. Team work! “American Strength.”

Jesus unites us. We are America in strength. We have to unite — unity and harmony. We have to pull together – hand in hand. Amen!

— Elizabeth Steiner, Wapakoneta