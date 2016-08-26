Letter: New parade route a change for better

Mr. Ludwig, I respectfully disagree with your argument about the ‘tradition of the fair parade.’

I, too, have only known the fair parade starting at the old Lima Senior. The parade starting and ending route enveloped our neighborhood and there was no getting out or coming back in to the neighborhood during the parade time. This has been very frustrating for not only the neighborhood, but for parade participants.

First of all, the parking lots for the old LSH and Lincoln schools could accommodate the fair entries at that time. Check out the area now and compare it to the large Northland parking lot and large North Main Street area between Robb Avenue and Northland. It only makes sense to relocate to a larger starting point for the ease of organizing this wonderful parade as there are many entries.

Secondly, we might want to compare the availability of parking places for parade goers. The new route offers school and church parking lots, downtown areas, businesses and many side streets.

Lastly, for what I consider the most important part of the change of day/time: During the morning of the first Saturday of the fair, many 4-H members are not able to participate because judging is aking place at the fairgounds.

It only makes sense to have the fair parade on the Sunday afternoon before the starting of the fair as well as a new starting point.

— Rachael E. Lewis, Lima