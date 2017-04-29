Editorial: Primary to bring many answers for Lima voters

Tuesday night’s mayoral election in Lima will resemble a poll for November’s general election.

It will be more than finding out which two of the three candidates will advance — Incumbent Mayor David Berger, Keith Cheney or Derry Glenn.

We’ll also learn:

• Who the front-runner will be in the November race.

• If the race is close or if one of the candidates has a sizable lead.

• What wards produced the highest voter turnout.

• How popular each candidate was in each ward.

Up for debate will be:

• A question about who has the best chance of collecting the votes of the ousted candidate.

• What issues resonated with voters.

We can thank Glenn for this informal poll. His entering the race ended the free ticket Berger and Cheney had on the November ballot. Glenn’s candidacy forced the May primary. As a result, Lima voters have had months to find out where each of the three candidates stand on the issues.

We hope to see a high turnout from Lima’s 22,294 registered voters. The various forums and debates saw good attendance, with the debate Wednesday at the City Club actually seeing a standing room crowd.

You can read more about the candidates’ positions today on the front page of this newspaper.

