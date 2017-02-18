Editorial: State pinching cities for even more cash

Gov. John Kasich’s proposal to strip some municipal income-tax collection duties from local governments is being seen as an effort to peel back another layer of the home-rule powers the Ohio Constitution grants them.

The proposal also is viewed as another in a long line of money grabs from the state, which has cut major sources of revenue for cities in recent years. Those cuts have included sharp reductions in the Local Government Fund, the elimination of the inheritance tax and the phasing out of the tangible personal property tax.

Putting it another way, the state is now going for the nickels and dimes after snatching the big bucks earlier.

Specifically, the governor’s proposal would require businesses to file net profit tax returns with the state, instead of the municipality they’re located in. The state then would disburse the tax revenue to the municipalities, but not until it deducts a 1 percent fee. (Municipalities would retain control of individual income tax collections.)

Kent Scarrett, executive director of the Ohio Municipal League, said there is no issue that unifies the league’s 733 member cities and villages more than centralized tax collections. Scarrett said the proposal goes well beyond where these taxes are collected. The proposal would make the net profit tax a state tax, rather than a municipal tax.

“It’s a huge change to tax policy and a huge threat to municipalities,” he said, noting that the $600 million collected annually from this tax could be at stake.

Kasich is touting the proposal’s “uniformity and simplicity” and notes in a budget fact sheet that it helps ease the burden of a municipal tax system that still presents “significant compliance challenges for businesses.”

The proposal is part of Kasich’s two-year state budget, but it’s far from new. It was floated as part of House Bill 5 in 2014 but was pulled before the bill’s passage. That bill standardized some aspects of municipal income tax collections, primarily tax forms and the net operating loss carry-forward provision, which also has cut into municipal revenue streams.

The same issues that concerned municipalities and groups like the Ohio Municipal League in 2014 remain relevant today.