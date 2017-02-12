Editorial: Jim Everett treated people, the badge, with dignity and honor

Many are calling Jim Everett’s death Tuesday a great loss for Allen County. We would rather describe the sheriff’s life as a blessing for our community.

Thousands of words in hundreds of paragraphs could be used to describe what makes a perfect lawman. Or, you could just show someone a photo of Everett.

The heart-felt comments following his death have not been surprising. Neither will be the large crowds expected today when visitation takes place from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Lima Central Catholic High School gymnasium, or during Monday’s 10 a.m. funeral service at St. Charles Catholic Church.

Everett’s secret to success was simple: He had total respect for people, always treating others the way he wanted them to treat him. He also had total respect for the badge he wore so proudly. During his 40 years in law enforcement, it wasn’t about the power that came with that badge, rather instead, it was the service to the community.

“No matter how busy he was he had time for you. He was not just the chief, he was a friend,” said Auglaize County Sheriff Al Solomon.

Everett, 62, was one of the most experienced lawmen in the Allen County Sheriff’s Office. He began working there in 1975 and held nearly every job at the agency at one time or another. He enjoyed his role behind the scenes and didn’t like the spotlight. But after a series of legal problems forced former Sheriff Sam Crish to resign last month, Everett was the man everyone at the agency turned to and was named acting sheriff.

“He was my mentor for 20 years and my best friend,” said Matt Treglia, who now succeeds Everett as the department’s leader. “He taught me a lot. He taught everyone a lot. He’s going to leave a deep hole in our hearts and a deep hole in our office.”

Everett always will be remembered as one of the good guys. He would help anyone and never was anything but polite to people, even criminals.

He was a total gentleman.

May he rest in peace.