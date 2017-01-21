What was accomplished?

The 40-plus Democrats who boycotted Donald Trump’s inauguration and the protesters who disrupted his parade route accomplished nothing other than dividing our country even more.

Imagine if your child plays in a football league. His team loses a game. Would you encourage him to line up and shake hands with the members of the other team? Or would you tell him that it’s okay to be a sore loser and stomp off the field, go home whining about it and not congratulate the other kids on their victory? The Democrats who didn’t attend the inauguration are no different than those kids who would run off the field without congratulating the other team.

Then about a mile from the National Mall, about 100 protesters smashed the windows of downtown businesses including a Starbucks, a Bank of America and a McDonald’s as they denounced capitalism and Trump.

Such violence was shameful. Forunately, there were no reports of injurires.

A parked limousine burns during a demonstration after the inauguration of President Donald Trump, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, in Washington. Protesters registered their rage against the new president Friday in a chaotic confrontation with police who used pepper spray and stun grenades in a melee just blocks from Donald Trump's inaugural parade route. Scores were arrested for trashing property and attacking officers. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Police deploy smoke and pepper grenades during clashes with protesters in northwest Washington, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017. (AP Photo/Mark Tenally)

Police officers fire pepper spray at protesters during a demonstration after the inauguration of President Donald Trump, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

