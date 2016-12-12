Editorial: Exemptions hurt public’s right to know

One by one, exemptions have eaten away at Ohio’s public records law over the years. At last count, there were 29 types of records that are now protected and don’t have to be made available to the public.

Fortunately, the Ohio Supreme Court hit the pause button on that troubling trend this week by ruling that police dash-camera videos are a public record and should be released by police agencies upon request.

The court said some portions of videos could be shielded on a case-by-case basis, but only if the material is deemed part of a criminal investigation.

That’s reasonable. Too often police and prosecutors avoid releasing records from an incident under the “confidential law enforcement investigatory record” exemption.

But the court, in its ruling, suggested that blanket exceptions shouldn’t be allowed when it comes to dash-cams, and that police video should be considered individually.

Public record advocates are hoping for a similar ruling in another case pending before the high court.

The main purpose of using body-cams in the first place is to increase transparency and accountability for police to build public trust. Keeping body-cam video out of the public view would do just the opposite.

THEIR VIEW