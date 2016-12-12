Editorial: Many questions on Trump plan on infrastructure

President-elect Donald J. Trump’s policy initiatives are long on rhetoric and short on details, which is why his plan to spend $1 trillion over 10 years to fix America’s disintegrating and inadequate infrastructure prompts many questions.

What is not in doubt is the urgent need to fix the nation’s roads, bridges, public transit, railroads, energy system, schools, public parks, ports, airports, waste systems, levees, dams, drinking water facilities and hazardous-waste installations in all 50 states and the District of Columbia.

With the civil engineers organization giving the nation a D+ for infrastructure, Trump has made the improvement program a centerpiece of his administration’s agenda.

Democrats in Congress and Democratic officeholders around the country should be willing to set aside their deep-seated philosophical disagreements with Trump and support the infrastructure initiative. The reason is obvious: Thousands of jobs will be created, with many of them in the nation’s older urban centers.

We urge local government officials and economic development specialists in the region to compile a list of projects that could be launched on Day One…

While Trump envisions an infrastructure improvement program lasting a decade, there’s no guarantee it will survive beyond his first term.

THEIR VIEW