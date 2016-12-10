Editorial: John Glenn was red, white and blue

We lost a great one.

A great American.

There’s no better way to put it.

John Glenn is what this nation is all about.

A small-town boy who grew up with big time dreams in the hills of New Concord, Ohio. He reached for the stars and he grabbed them.

He was a Marine. An astronaut. A hero when America needed a hero the most.

In 1962, Glenn became the first American to orbit the Earth and then, 36 years later, at age 77, became the oldest person to fly in space.

He passed away Thursday in Columbus, leaving the Earth one last time He was 95 and survived by his wife, Annie, 96, and their two children, Carolyn and John.

You didn’t get flash with John Glenn. Nor did you get braggadocio.

What you did get was red, white and blue.

His mother, Clara, was a teacher and his father, John, a plumber. They taught their son to work hard, be loyal to God and country, and to respect others.

John Glenn did just that.

In marriage, he found the love of his life, Annie Margaret Castor, just miles from home on Bloomfield Road. She had a stuttering problem, but he didn’t care. He only saw the person inside. They were arm in arm for 73 years.

When Japan bombed Pearl Harbor, Glenn quit Muskingum College and joined the Marines. He loved his country and wore its uniform with pride, flying 149 missions into harm’s way as a bomber pilot in World War II and Korea.

But to truly comprehend what Glenn meant to this nation, you need to understand the early 1960s.

It was the era of the Cold War. A generation had lived through the atom bomb and the great nuclear arms race was now in full throttle. A nation’s power was in the number of missiles it had. The fear factor saw many families building bomb shelters. Schools routinely conducted air-raid drills.

Adding to the anxiety was an American space program that had fallen dangerously far behind the Soviets.

John Glenn took care of that.

He rallied a nation on Feb, 20, 1962, circling the Earth for nearly five hours in a tiny spaceship named Friendship 7 — a flight that NASA’s mission control worried might burn up upon re-entering the Earth’s atmosphere.

President John F. Kennedy was apparently so relieved that Glenn helped put America back in the space race, and so concerned about the astronaut’s well-being, that he vetoed a return to space by Glenn. Rather, Kennedy marked Glenn as an American with a political future.

And that happened,

Four times Ohioans elected Glenn to the U.S. Senate, but he was anything but a typical politician. Glenn was a Democrat on the ballot but a moderate in practice, one who espoused a “sensible-center” philosophy of prudence in fiscal affairs and vigilance in foreign affairs. The decorated veteran understood the horrors of war and persistently warned against nuclear proliferation.

One of the few times Glenn failed was during a 1984 presidential bid. The Democrats wanted Walter Mondale instead, who ended up getting trounced by Ronald Reagan. But Glenn never said, “see, you should have picked me.”

He was a man of manners and honor. A Boy Scout. He was milk, not beer. Vegetables, not candy

Glenn was the last surviving astronaut of the original Mercury 7 group, preceded in death by Alan B. Shepard Jr., Gus Grissom, Wally Schirra, Gordon Cooper, Deke Slayton and Scott Carpenter.

Following Glenn’s death, President Barack Obama noted, “When John Glenn blasted off from Cape Canaveral atop an Atlas rocket in 1962, he lifted the hopes of a nation. And when his Friendship 7 spacecraft splashed down a few hours later, the first American to orbit the Earth reminded us that with courage and a spirit of discovery there’s no limit to the heights we can reach together.”

This world needs more John Glenns.

He was, “The Right Stuff.”

JOHN GLENN http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_John-Glenn-pic.jpg JOHN GLENN