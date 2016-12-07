Seeking clues fom Putin speech

Russia’s President Vladimir Putin annual State of the Nation address offered some clues to his idea of relations with the new administration in Washington.

Putin stated a desire to mend U.S.-Russian relations, fractured over Ukraine and by a lack of coordination in the two countries’ approach to the war in Syria, in spite of regular meetings between Secretary of State John Kerry and Russian Foreign Secretary Sergey Lavrov. Putin indicated that he saw the principal point of policy convergence as combating terrorism. That means different things to the two countries, but is not a bad starting point.

Another word by Putin about relations with the United States stood out: “equality.” Since the Soviet Union collapsed in 1991, successor regimes have smarted at any indication that the United States considered that it had won the Cold War, or that Russia’s status had sunk substantially on a global basis. In that same column, Russia has also been working on improving its relations with China, to make the same “great power” point and to get under America’s skin.

Trump, as a new force in American politics and one who already has direct and indirect ties to Russia (even if it didn’t in fact try to cook the U.S. 2016 elections), will be in a strong position to carry out a useful reset in U.S.-Russian relations. That is needed in a number of areas, such as to preserve the climate change and Iran deals, and to keep nuclear warfare in its cage. Putin used his speech to state Russia’s interests. He also appears to grasp the virtues of an improved relationship with America. Time and actual developments, including in Syria and Eastern Europe, will tell.