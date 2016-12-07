Editorial: Other attacks, other wars

The Sept. 11 terrorist attacks have been described as the first foreign attack on U.S. soil since the War of 1812 when British forces landed at Washington, D.C., and set fire to the White House and the Capitol.

The claim isn’t accurate, even if one considers Pearl Harbor not to have been U.S. soil. (The Japanese attack there occurred before Hawaii achieved statehood.) The U.S. homeland suffered attacks in two other conflicts.

In 1916, some 18 American civilians and soldiers were killed in Columbus, N.M., by Mexican raiders led by Pancho F. Villa. The United States responded by sending a military force under Gen. John J. Pershing. Pershing’s 10,000-man force stabilized the U.S. border, but failed to find Villa himself.

In the 1940s, Japanese and German submarines laid mines and attacked ships along the U.S. coastline. In 1942, Japanese planes dropped phosphorous bombs on Oregon woodlands with the aim of starting forest fires.

Japanese attacks even reached into the Midwest, with the release of airborne bombs swept eastward by the jet stream. A Japanese balloon bomb exploded in Omaha, Neb, the night of April 18, 1945.

Closer to home, three Japanese balloon bombs nearly hit Detroit, a mere 150 miles from Lima. In May 1945, a bomb was found 10 miles northwest of Detroit. A second bomb was found near Grand Rapids, Mich. Yet a third balloon bomb was sighted over Sault Ste. Marie, Mich., and was chased by a Navy plane before disappearing in a cloud formation.

The Japanese balloon bombs failed to inflict widespread damage. They also failed to generate panic, because the American press respected government requests for a blackout on covering the bomb incidents. As was the custom in World War II, most newspapers waited to run any stories on the bombs until after Japanese leaders agreed to surrender. The idea was to withhold information that might be useful to the enemy in assessing the effectiveness of the attacks. The Lima News did not report the May 1945 balloon bomb attacks on Detroit until Aug. 16, 1945.

None of these attacks, of course, was as devastating as those of Sept. 11, which more closely resembled Pearl Harbor, a violent declaration of war that will be commemorated today. But all attacks on our soil and our people, our homes and our communities are part of a past that binds us together and fuels our determination to survive.