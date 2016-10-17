Editorials fromaround Ohio

Excerpts of recent editorials of statewide and national interest from Ohio newspapers:

Scary, unnerving

case of abduction

The (Lorain) Morning Journal

The FBI Cleveland Division and Cleveland police are correct for seeking national exposure on local cases involving an abduction and attempted abduction in order to catch and prosecute the perpetrator before he strikes again.

FBI Special Agents Vicki Anderson and Kelly Liberti conducted a news conference at their Cleveland office Oct. 13 asking for help in identifying and apprehending this suspect.

The agents said they have tried every avenue and exhausted many resources and now are looking to the media to reach out to everyone they can in hopes that someone will recognize this person.

This case is scary and unnerving: A person walking into a home and grabbing, or attempting to grab, a girl is dangerous and unconscionable.

The suspect attempted to abduct a 10-year-old Elyria girl in February. He succeeded when he abducted a 6-year-old Cleveland girl May 21.

Authorities say both incidents have been linked forensically, but declined to say how.

And it doesn’t matter how the cases are connected. They just want to capture this person…

Authorities are concerned that this monster will resurface and strike again.

This person has to be stopped.

Another family should not have to go through this horror.

___

Matthew leaves

behind a mess

The (Youngstown) Vindicator, Oct. 15

On any number of scales, Hurricane Matthew weighed in as a hulking monster as it pounced through the Caribbean region and southeastern United States with hellacious fury last week.

In meteorological record books, Matthew distinguished itself as the first Category 5 Atlantic hurricane since Hurricane Felix in 2007.

In sheer devastation, early estimates of its destruction hover in excess of $5 billion, making it the costliest hurricane since Sandy wreaked havoc on the East Coast in 2012

In human terms, Matthew’s howling winds and torrential downpours claimed the lives of about 1,300 people. That includes at least 43 deaths in the United States and more than 1,200 in Haiti, as of Friday…

Even though the scoundrel Matthew has weakened and disappeared from the radar, for many the long process of rebuilding homes, lives and communities has only just begun.

For them, particularly those in still flood-ravaged North Carolina and wind-torn Haiti, danger continues to loom large, and full recovery seems light years away…

And amid the devastation, the indomitable and indefatigable human spirit has triumphed. Many resilient residents refuse to let Matthew win the day. Many of their neighbors - near and far from the epicenters of devastation - have been offering a helping hand or a generous donation to help make victims’ lives whole again…

___

___

Core principle of

decision sound

The Columbus Dispatch

A Tuesday ruling by a federal court declaring the structure of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau unconstitutional was met with delight and outrage. Delight from many in the financial industry and their allies in Congress, and outrage by those who see the agency as the defender of the little guy against rapacious banks and credit-card companies.

The latter accused the court of having an ideological agenda to destroy this bulwark of consumer protection. But as often happens with court rulings in politically charged cases, the substance of the ruling is lost in the political reaction to it.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia was not passing judgment on whether such an agency is needed, nor was it trying to harm the cause of consumer protection.

It simply examined whether the bureau was structured in accordance with constitutional principles. It found that it was not, because the bureau’s director has unchecked power over the nation’s financial institutions…

…The core principle of the decision, that no one person should wield so much power free of normal checks and balances, is sound. Because even if the bureau’s director — former Ohio Attorney General Richard Cordray — acts with perfect wisdom and justice, there is no guarantee that his successor will.