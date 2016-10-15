Editorial: Jim Jordan is the conscience of conservatives

With the mounting possibility of a Hillary Clinton presidency, never has it been more important to have strong conservative voices in Congress.

U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan’s growing stature on Capitol Hill makes him an easy choice for re-election in the 4th Congressional District over Democrat Janet Garrett.

Jordan won his congressional seat in 2007 on the promise of being a fiscal conservative who would slash unnecessary spending, resist tax increases and be a watchdog of government.

Ten years and five elections later, he has not disappointed.

His deep conviction to conservative values often has Jordan being tagged as the conscience of the conservative wing of the Republican Party.

It’s a label he has earned.

In fact, POLITICO, a highly-regarded nonpartisan magazine that covers politics and policy, goes as far as calling the 52-year-old Jordan “arguably the second-most influential Republican in the House after Speaker Paul Ryan.”

The past two years show why that may be true.

Jordan has been one of the more vocal members of the select committee investigating Benghazi. He chastised then-Secretary of State Hillary Clinton for failing to heed numerous warnings about the deteriorating security situation in Benghazi, and scolded her for lying to the parents of those Americans who died there.

Another hearing saw him push for impeachment proceedings against IRS Commissioner John Koskinen, saying the IRS leader lied to Congress.

Jordan also is the ringleader of the 40-member Freedom Caucus, a group of Conservatives who banded together to pull off the unthinkable: Driving John Boehner, at the time the most powerful Republican in the country, to resign mid-term for yielding to Democrats.

It is Jordan’s “damn the torpedoes approach” that draws the criticism of his opponent.

Garrett calls Jordan and the Freedom Caucus “right-wing extremists that make it their business to obstruct every bit of progress that might come through Congress, even if it’s from their own party.”

She criticizes him for failing to vote to raise minimum wage, enforce equal pay for women or negotiate lower drug prices for Medicare. “He has no initiatives in the district … He rules by obstruction. He’s ‘Mr. No.’”

However, Jordan wears that as a badge of honor.

Blocking bad legislation has made him a perfect fit in one of the most Republican districts in Ohio and the nation. The 4th District – which includes Allen, Auglaize and Shelby counties — has elected a Republican in all but 16 years since the Civil War. Most people here like the tag one staffer put on Jordan, calling him “a bulldog wearing a Boy Scout’s uniform.”

It fits him well.

“I was sent to Washington to do the people’s business and represent families,’’ Jordan has often said. “To me, that means not raising taxes … Families are already taxed enough.’’

http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/10/tln_endorsement-2.pdf Danae King | The Lima News U.S. Representative Jim Jordan visited the JSMC with U.S. Rep. Brad Wenstrup on Tuesday. http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/10/web1_JordanJSMC-1.jpg Danae King | The Lima News U.S. Representative Jim Jordan visited the JSMC with U.S. Rep. Brad Wenstrup on Tuesday.