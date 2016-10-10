CORRECTIONS

• An editorial on Sunday, Oct. 10, should have noted Appeals Court judges currently make an annual salary of $138,600, which was mandated by the most recent budget bill. Appeals court judges will make $145,550 starting Jan. 1, 2017.

• An editorial on Sunday, Oct. 3, that endorsed renewal levies for Allen County schools should have noted the state legislature and the governor discontinued personal property tax reimbursements in the last budget cycle. Bath schools’ renewal levy is not asking for additional funds to make up for this budget shortfall.

CLARIFICATION

• The name of the author was left off the letter, “The other side of ‘Never Hillary,’” on Oct. 10. It was written by Carol Gibson, of Elida.