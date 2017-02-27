Frueh column: For Pete’s sake, the party’s over

It’s Tuesday and the guys are getting together for a card game at John Q’s house. Tom is a retired trucker, Sam a retired veteran, Pete a retired professor of economics and John retired from a local factory.

As is every Tuesday, it starts out with cards but soon after the conversation turns to politics. Tom tells the group he just received a letter saying his retirement benefits could be cut by 40 percent. Sam adds that he is worried about his pension as the national debt is reaching $20 trillion, with John adding there are rumors his plant is moving to Mexico.

Tom says it’s no wonder with our Congress arguing about everything. The government has been shut down around 12 times since 1980 because they can’t come to a consensus. Not true adds Pete. There is one thing the majority in Congress agree on. That’s trade agreements.

Pete goes on to say your issues are all related. Back in 1965 every color TV sold here was made here. There were 18 American owned TV manufacturers in 1969. By 1992, they were all gone.

Pete explains we started down the path of running up trade deficits in the 1980s that continued to grow larger and larger. At the same time that path took us from a creditor nation to a deeper and deeper debtor nation. Our national debt is at $20 trillion now. If we were to pay 1 million dollars every day to pay it off, it would take 54,000 years.

In 1982 two of the largest banks in the top 10 were American and Japan placed two, 8th and 10th. By 1986 Japan held the top 5 and seven of the top 10 and eight of the top 20 at the end of the 1980s. Some may say coincidence. I would ask what country do we have are largest trade deficit with in the last eight years? That same country, China, now heads the list of largest banks in the top 10. Starting in the ’80s we where borrowing from Japan to pay off our debt and now it’s China.

But it doesn’t stop there.

In 1977 America tops the list in number of patents awarded. By 1989 it reversed with Japan leading the list. Today it’s China. Look when Congress started borrowing money from the Social Security Trust Fund. America’s stability of falling from grace has taken place in the time periods of large to larger trade deficits. Every concern you guys just brought up can be related to trade agreements. Your veteran’s pension, Sam. Your retirement reduction, Tom, and factories moving to other countries, John.

We had trade agreements in countries where we couldn’t sell American snow skis because they said their snow was different or American meat because their intestines were longer. We have had American negotiators advertise to become lobbyists for counties and industries they negotiated with. A head American negotiator stepped down from negotiations and took employment with the industry he was negotiating with. Ex politicians taking generous wages lobbying on behalf of foreign entities. I could go on but we haven’t the time.

Sam states he has heard that we don’t want to get into a trade war because it will hurt us and things will cost more. Pete interrupts to say we’ve been in a trade war for 30 years or more and were losing and paying more all along. In some cases we have handed it to them on a silver platter. Think of it like a football team. We are allowed 11 players on the field. The other team can have up to 20 players on the field. Who do you think has the better chance of winning? The playing field must be level. Ignorance is no excuse for stupidity.

Tom asks “Why, Why!” Why are we allowing this to happen?

Pete goes on to explain: It’s said this Presidential election would generate $5 billion dollars in donations. The average Senate race costs $10 million and House candidates expecting to raise an average $2.5 million. It’s unlikely the American middle class have made political contributions close to those totals. There are about 30 lobbyists for every politician in Congress. They are peddling their influence on an array of issues including trade issues.

Sam tells Pete he loves how he puts things in perspective helping us understand what is going on.

Pete ads George Washington said it best saying “Few men have virtue to withstand the highest bidder.”

John Q says, “Turn out the lights the party is over.”

Gary Frueh has been active in the Democratic party in Allen County as well as organized labor. Email him at [email protected]

