Murdock: Democrats should apologize for centuries of anti-black abuse

NEW YORK — Black History Month 2017 is the perfect time for Democrats to apologize for their centuries of abuse against black Americans.

• Democrats should apologize for slavery. The Democratic Party supported slavery from its inception in the 1830s until it split over the issue in 1860. In January 1865, 100 percent of House Republicans supported the 13th Amendment, which abolished slavery. Among those who voted, 78 percent of House Democrats opposed abolition.

• Democrats should apologize for their 1868 national slogan: “This is a white man’s country: Let white men rule.”

• Democrats should apologize for re-segregating, under Democratic President Woodrow Wilson, the previously integrated facility beside the White House, now called the Eisenhower Executive Office Building.

“Beginning Wednesday, Aug. 9, 1916, the toilets in the state, war, and navy department buildings will be allotted for use as toilets…For Women…For White Men…[and] For Colored Men,” read the order, signed by none other than Assistant Secretary of the Navy Franklin Delano Roosevelt.

• Democrats should apologize for sinking U.S. Rep. Leonidas Dyer’s (R – Missouri) Anti-Lynching Bill. This measure — which would have made lynching a federal crime — passed the Republican-controlled House in January 1922. Outrageously, Senate Democrats filibustered it that November. And the lynchings roared on.

• Democrats should apologize for FDR’s 1937 nomination of Hugo Black to the Supreme Court. After letting his supporters claim that he never associated with the KKK, Justice Black eventually admitted that he had joined the Klan and earned a “gold passport” or life membership.

• Democrats should apologize for the late U.S. Senator Robert Byrd (D – West Virginia). As the Washington Post explained, Byrd recruited 150 Klansmen for the Crab Orchard, West Virginia KKK. His local chapter unanimously elected him “Exalted Cyclops.” Byrd wrote the KKK’s Imperial Wizard in 1946: “The Klan is needed today as never before and I am anxious to see its rebirth here in West Virginia.”

Democrats ignored all of this and embraced Byrd as their Senate leader as recently as 1989. Hillary Clinton called Byrd “my friend and mentor.” At Byrd’s July 2010 funeral, Obama eulogized this hatemonger: “It seems to me that his life bent toward justice.”

• Democrats should apologize for Theophilus Eugene “Bull” Connor. Birmingham, Alabama’s uber-racist commissioner of public safety notoriously attacked peaceful civil-rights protesters with snarling police dogs and high-pressure firehoses. When he wasn’t oppressing blacks, Connor served as one of Alabama’s two representatives on the Democratic National Committee.

• Democrats should apologize for filibustering the Civil Rights Act of 1964. Senator Robert KKK Byrd decried this measure on the Senate floor for 14 hours, as did other Southern Democrats. Senator Everett Dirksen (R – Illinois) finally mustered enough votes to break the Democrats’ filibuster. Byrd and 22 other Southern Democrats still spurned America’s cornerstone civil-rights legislation.

• Democrats should apologize for their humiliating insult: Blacks are too feeble and benighted to present ID cards at the polls.

Democrats claim that blacks are less likely than whites to carry ID cards. If so, Democrats should lead the charge to secure every undocumented black American an ID card, to facilitate full participation in modern life. Instead, Democrats do next to nothing to empower blacks who lack ID. Instead, they deploy this vulnerable population as human shields against Republican ballot-integrity efforts. Meanwhile, Democrats routinely belittle blacks as too collectively pathetic to possess photo ID cards.

• Senate Democrats should apologize for their unanimous opposition to Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos. As an advocate and donor for school choice, DeVos has done far more than the average Senate Democrat to boost the life prospects of low-income black kids. However, these lawmakers’ teachers-union masters hate DeVos and her reformist ideas. So, on February 7, Senate Democrats all rejected her confirmation — educationally abandoned black children be damned.

For Democrats, February is Black Amnesia Month. Rather than entomb their misdeeds, injustices, and crimes against blacks in an Orwellian memory hole, Democrats should use each February to remember and repent for the countless ways that they have held down black Americans — and still do.

Deroy Murdock Syndicated Column

Deroy Murdock is a Manhattan-based Fox News contributor and a contributing editor with National Review Online.

