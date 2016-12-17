David McClough column: Hoh, hoh — no! A gift that would take from all

The presidential campaign of Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders excited millions of voters as he promoted a “free” college education. Ignoring for the moment that the candidate was pandering to young voters who sensed the possibility of windfall gain in exchange for a single vote, Mr. Sanders’s proposal is flawed and represents a massive fiscal burden on society.

A free college education must be paid for. One might expect that taxpayers would foot the bill for the “free” education.

Indeed, a large proportion of income earners don’t pay federal income tax, so it might seem that only the “rich” will pay tuition for everyone. Alas, this would not be the case for two reasons. First, the federal government does not have the surplus revenue to apply to tuition so the funds will be borrowed. The debt must be financed, so tax dollars that once were applied to government services will be applied to interest to fund “free” college educations.

It should be no surprise that these dollars will have to be borrowed as well and thus incurring additional interest expense in perpetuity. In short, everyone will incur the burden in the form of higher taxes or reduced government services or both; but, most importantly, the burden is forever. While the impact on the debt is predictable, albeit ignored by the proponents of a “free” college education, the greater and more nefarious implication of the policy is the negative effect on those who expect to benefit.

A “free” college education is expected to result in improved employment opportunities and greater earnings over a lifetime. Unfortunately, this result is uncertain and likely mistaken.

It is an empirical fact that, on average, college graduates earn more than workers with less than a college degree. Among the many tragedies of the current system is that many students don’t graduate yet are saddled with debt. Similarly, many graduates don’t necessarily earn more over their lifetimes once the cost of college and the income foregone by attending college is subtracted.

How can this be?

There are many reasons, but I will focus on three.

• College educations are expected to make graduates more productive and thus worth more to employers. The uncomfortable reality is that too many graduates are no more productive upon graduation from college than they were when they completed high school. Indeed, some may be less productive, if they expect the degree rather than hard work to warrant income. Graduates lacking initiative and a work ethic do not thrive in the modern economy.

• Second, many students do not pursue fields of study that prepare them for high-paying jobs. Third, many graduates are not willing to relocate to areas of the country or the world where the education is financially rewarded. It might be helpful to recall that reported incomes typically are averages or medians. A median necessarily implies that one-half of the incomes are lower. Because income is not normally distributed but highly skewed due to relatively small number of very high incomes, reported average incomes are higher than one-half of all incomes as most incomes are concentrated below the average. To illustrate, consider that you are hosting a party, if the highly-paid basketball player LeBron James attends your party the average income of attendees soars, yet everyone except Mr. James will be below the average.

• For our purposes, let’s assume that individuals attend and graduate from college. The graduates face the exact same labor market, which is to say that there is no reason to expect there to be more high-paying jobs available simply because there are more college graduates. Indeed, jobs that never required a college education will begin to require a college degree to filter job applicants. But the real issue that should dissuade advocates of a free college education is that as the supply of graduates increases relative to the existing demand, wages will decline. In the end, a free education is expected lower the incomes of college graduates, on average, not raise incomes.

Economists regularly remind anyone who will listen that there is no such thing as a free lunch. A “free” college education may, in the end, be more expensive not only for society but for the unsuspecting graduates.

DAVID McCLOUGH Guest Column

David McClough, PhD,is an Associate Professor of Economics in the James F. Dicke College of Business Administration at Ohio Northern University.

