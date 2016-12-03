Mark Figley: What must the shepherds have thought?

With the passing of each Christmas time, amidst an endless barrage of commercialism, the greatest story ever told increasingly becomes the greatest story not told. That story of course is the birth of Christ the Savior in Bethlehem. And although a significant segment of America (and the world) has no concept of this defining event, a still larger number is ignorant to the actual players associated with it.

First and foremost among these are the shepherds who were tending their sheep. Far removed from the centers of power and influence, they were generally viewed as outcasts and literal outsiders during this time. Yet despite being perched on the lowest rung of society, we are told that angels first announced Christ’s birth to one special and holy group of shepherds; those responsible for flocks destined to be sacrificed on the great altar in God’s Temple. These simple men, terrified as “the glory of the Lord shone around them,” had an unexpected mission to fulfill. In traveling to Bethlehem, they would be led to a baby in a manger; a Savior sent by God.

And although Joseph and Mary would travel some 90 miles from Nazareth to Bethlehem to comply with a census ordered by the emperor Caesar Augustus, who could have conceived that shepherds not considered important enough even to be counted, would play such a vital role in history?

Fittingly, these men of diminished and questionable hygiene were likely much more comfortable with paying homage to Jesus’ birth in a dark, dank stable than the upper-crusted wise men who traveled from afar bearing him gifts.

What must the shepherds have thought? Typically dismissed in all things, and far-removed from any decisions not having to do with their wooley stock, they were now placed in the position of seeing and proclaiming a world-changing event. These chosen few would go on to tell of their experience to family, friends and neighbors in stunning fashion. The story would be passed down through the generations and recorded among all the nations of the earth. And most importantly, it would provide ample proof that one remarkable birth guaranteed God’s salvation to all of mankind; regardless of one’s lot in life.

Through the hustle and bustle of this Christmas season, might we all find time to pause and step back from the secular and worldly things that surround us. In turn, may our thoughts be directed to a more peaceful time and place, where men herding sheep were called upon to be part of a miraculous and amazing occurance that would forever change the world.

Christmas is a truly special and exciting time of year, yet its magic lies less in the gifts and packages that it utters forth, than in the divine promise that it holds for all of us. An unsuspecting band of shepherds discovered this fact over two thousand years ago by simply following the angels’ call. And if we listen closely this Christmas, we might just realize it to.

By Mark Figley Guest Columnist

Mark Figley is a political activist and guest columnist from Elida. Reach him a [email protected]

