Robert Alexander: College-age voters want to focus on topics, not insults

It is a matter of substance over style. That is the consensus of college students in regard to what interests them and why so many have, at best, tepid enthusiasm about this year’s presidential campaign.

In speaking with students at Ohio Northern University and elsewhere, it sometimes seems they are taking a more serious approach to the election than are the candidates. Students are often engaged in lively political discussions that show a depth and understanding of the issues. The debates between presidential nominees Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump, meanwhile, often sank to insults bereft of a healthy discussion of plans and politics.

According to the Campus Vote Project, only 42 percent of 18- to 24-year-olds were registered to vote in 2014, the lowest number in 40 years. The polarizing candidates in this election has done little to encourage optimism, and faith in the electoral process for this group.

Ironically, it would seem reasonable that college students and others their age should be among our most excited voters. For many, this will be their first opportunity to cast a vote in a presidential election, and they are avid consumers of information.

However, to connect with them, it is important to understand this group.

College students are sharp. They are interested in issues, candidates and a changing world. They are at a time in life where they are coming of age politically. This election is about shaping their futures as they prepare to make their mark. Students want to know more about the economy, security, social issues and the environment. They want the conversation to be engaged on this level.

Instead, much political discourse focuses on attacks and tends to veer off from what really matters to them. College students are keen judges of character; instead, they get characters. It is, therefore, little wonder college students and other millennials are not enthused about the political process. They want meaty topics, while the candidates and media continue to feed them mush.

If the ramifications were not so serious, it would be downright comical.

I have seen first-hand political engagement at its finest in terms of college students and the election. This year, I escorted a group of Ohio Northern University students to the Democrat and Republican national conventions. The students were as enthusiastic as fans at a sporting event.

Building on that enthusiasm this fall, ONU hosted “watch parties” to view the debates. As part of a nationwide “Voter Friendly Campus” initiative, ONU students also staged a debate, in which they represented each candidate’s views and policies, as best they could discern, on issues related to health care. It was the type of high-impact, lively, smart discourse students crave. Unlike the “real” debates held by the candidates, the student debaters stayed on topic, provided a wealth of information and connected with millennial voters.

If students are to be engaged in the political process, they must see that our political leaders care as much as they do. Perhaps the students should assume the role of teachers in this endeavor.

Robert Alexander Guest Column

Robert Alexander, Ph.D, is a professor of political science at Ohio Northern University. He has published books on the Electoral College and the role of interest groups in the American political system. He has also penned numerous op-ed pieces and has been interviewed by national and international news outlets.

