Larry L. Oatman: More than a singing star, a friend

Bobby Vee, an American singer who was a teen idol in the early 1960s with 10 hits that made it to the top 20 and 38 on the top 100, died Oct. 24.

Personally, as a disc jockey, I really didn’t know much about Bobby other than his No. 1 hit from 1961, “Take Good Care of My Baby,” or his No. 3 song a year later, “The Night Has a Thousand Eyes.”

But that was before Aug. 7, 1963, the night I booked him for an appearance at the Peppermint Stick in Lima, which I owned and operated. I also was the disc jockey who played the records three nights a week at the small teenage night club where the local kids could dance the night away.

I’ll never forget that warm Wednesday night when more than 800 enthusiastic fans jammed into the small club to see and hear Bobby. He was not only a sensational singer. He was a great showman too. When he appeared at the Stick, every girl in the crowd felt as if he were singing just to her. The guys liked him too. He was just 20, with good looks and a boyish charm, especially when he sang his current top 40 hit at the time, “Be True To Yourself.”

Feb, 3, 1959, is remembered as the day rock ‘n’ roll died with the tragic plane crash killing Buddy Holly, Richie Vallens and the Big Bopper. They were on a tour to play Fargo, North Dakota. Some local groups including Bobby Vee and his brother’s band filled in for the show. Bobby, just 16, knew the words to six of Holly’s songs. That night he was a big hit and Liberty Records signed him to a long-term contract.

He was born April 30, 1943, in Fargo, to Sydney Ronald Velline and Saima Cecilia Tapanila.

Bobby’s first single, “Suzie Baby,” written by his brother, had a sound like Buddy Holly’s “Peggy Sue.” His release of a ballad, “Devil or Angel,” brought him into the big time and his next single, “Rubber Ball,” made him an international star.

Early in Bobby’s career, a musician named Elston Gunn briefly toured with his band. His birth name was Robert Allen Zimmerman and later went on to fame as Bob Dylan.

During the 1960s Bobby appeared in five rock ‘n’ roll movies for teens.

A month before his Lima Peppermint Stick appearance, Bobby got engaged to Karen Bergen and they were married the following December.

They had four children, Jeffery, Thomas, Robert and Jennifer.

For more than 40 years Bobby continued to tour and entertain nationally and abroad.

On Apr. 18-19, 1996, Bobby appeared with his sons at WIMA’s Fun Fair at the Lima Mall. I was able to reminisce backstage with Bobby about a half-hour between shows.

Then tragically, 16 years later, Bobby announced on his website on April 29, 2012, that a year prior he had been diagnosed with an early stage of Alzheimer’s disease and consequently would withdraw from the music business.

His wife, Karen, at age 71 and after 51 years of marriage, died of kidney disease.

Bobby died in Rogers, Minnesota, from complications of Alzheimer’s disease on Oct. 24 at age 72.

He was more that a popular recording idol of the 1960s. He was my friend.

Larry Oatman is a writer and lives in Lima.

