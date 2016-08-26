Ron Lora: Questions missing in the presidential campaign

Missing in the current presidential campaign is serious discussion on America’s state of interminable war. For three-quarters of a century we’ve had World War II, Cold War, Korean War, Vietnamese War, Persian Gulf War, Iraq War, and war in Afghanistan, Libya, and in the skies elsewhere. To these add dozens of small military operations from Lebanon and Grenada to Serbia and Bosnia, Somalia, Yemen, Mali, Pakistan, and Haiti.

Another issue not addressed in the current presidential campaign is the military’s growing social role in other lands. Tasks once assumed by the Department of State, USAID and other civilian foreign policy agencies are increasingly assumed by the Pentagon and CIA. The question arises as to why the American military rather than civilian agencies should be training judges in Afghanistan and parliamentarians in Iraq, underwriting peace concerts in Africa and building isolation wards for Ebola patients.

In her examination of such matters, “How Everything Became War and the Military Became Everything,” Rosa Brooks, formerly a counselor to the undersecretary of defense for policy, quotes retired Lieutenant General Dave Barno as observing that the U.S. Military is “like a Super Walmart with everything under one roof.” Meanwhile, civil and humanitarian agencies diminish in influence. Is this what we want?

One consequence is that the gap between military and society widens. The military draft is long gone; the wars are far away; and save for heart-breaking photos such as that of 5-year-old Omran Daqneesh – sitting alone in an ambulance, bloodied and in shock after being rescued from rubble caused by an air strike – we look away from the horrific details of human suffering.

Daily we rain missiles on unsuspecting targets in a dozen countries with which we are not at war. To be sure, that technique is less catastrophic than indiscriminant bombing or sending soldiers abroad on search-and-destroy missions. However, we do well to remember that our “battlefield” is their “home.”

The distinction between war and peace has been eroding over many years, but it accelerated after the shock of 9/11. The responsibility for that lies less with the American military than it does with politicians who engage in cutthroat partisan fighting, yet do relatively little creative thinking about long-range challenges facing us. No one wants to be wrong, of course, but just saying “We need to get tough” is not a policy.

Perhaps the greater shame lies with us, we citizens who refuse to face reality. Sadly, the banal antics of the Kardashians engage the attention of many millions of us more than do the vital responsibilities of citizenship. Shame on us! We don’t insist that members of Congress engage in serious policy review. And when the Pentagon wishes to close down certain weapons programs that it neither needs nor wants, communities fight tooth and nail to continue them anyway.

In fairness it should be noted that it’s difficult for citizens to keep abreast of policy matters when U.S. Special Operations forces are engaged in clandestine activities in nearly 100 countries, and about which Americans are kept in the dark.

Two suggestions: There is need for more transparency in what our politicians say behind closed doors, precisely what think-tank position papers are provided them and what too easily “classified” data reveals. Otherwise, politicians of both parties can continue to hide behind a screen of secrecy.

Second, though it goes against the American grain, we will need more, not less, international governance. Not fewer NAT0s, but more NATO-like security pacts. In a world of rising military and technological powers to challenge American superiority, we will be unable to “go it alone.” As evidence: our recent record in attempting to order events in the Middle East has been disastrous abroad and politically toxic at home.

We cannot tell whether the present age of crisis will end anytime soon. But we are a society that fought our way out of British colonial rule, and a century later ended the legal reality of human slavery. The power of democracy has shown itself again and again in peacefully transitioning to understanding government as an agent of human welfare, reducing poverty, preventing the exploitation of children, and through programs such as Social Security and Medicare/Medicaid securing the blessings of old age.

None of these victories were achieved quickly or easily. Admittedly they came in earlier eras against different threats; yet they offer hope that other significant challenges will be overcome. However, we will need to change old habits of thinking and deal with the world as it (frighteningly) is, not as partisan politicians choose to say it is.

Ron Lora, a native of Bluffton, is professor emeritus of history at the University of Toledo. He is the co-editor of “The Conservative Press in Twentieth-Century America” and is a recipient of the Distinguished Historian award from the Ohio Academy of History. Contact him at [email protected]

