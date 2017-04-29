DeRoy Murdock: 100 days of Trump: The good, the bad, and the ugly

NEW YORK — The first 100 days of the Trump Era recall that old Western: The Good, The Bad, and the Ugly.

President Donald J. Trump’s biggest accomplishment: He has stopped and reversed Obama’s eight-year slouch toward socialism.

Trump has secured a slew of achievements, of which conservatives merely have fantasized — sometimes for decades:

• The Keystone Pipeline is alive.

• The War on Coal is dead.

• Trump has signed 11 Congressional Review Act bills to vacate much of Obama’s late-term regulatory spree.

• Illegal-alien infiltration of the southern frontier dropped 64 percent in March, compared to a year earlier.

• States now are free from Obama’s rule that forced them to send federal Title X family-planning funds to Planned Parenthood and other clinics that perform abortions.

• The proposed 2018 budgets for the National Endowment of the Arts and the National Endowment of Humanities: $0.00

• Trump’s just-unveiled tax-reform proposal promises 15 percent tax rates for corporations and small businesses, a doubling of the standard deduction, death for the Death Tax and the Alternative Minimum Tax, and many more gorgeous things.

The Supreme Court nomination of Neal Gorsuch, 49, will place Trump’s constitutionalist fingerprints on American jurisprudence for perhaps a quarter century or more.

Overseas, President Trump has re-established American power and prestige. Fifty-nine U.S. cruise missiles clarified that for Syria, and the Mother of All Bombs beautifully delivered that message to 94 dead ISIS terrorists in Afghanistan. Trump recruited Chinese General Secretary Xi Jinping to yank North Korea’s leash.

That’s good.

Less encouraging, of course, was the high-speed derailment of the ObamaCare Repeal Express. Fortunately, a compromise between House members Mark Meadows (R - North Carolina) of the conservative Freedom Caucus and Tom MacArthur (R - New Jersey) of the moderate Tuesday Group suggests that Republicans have repaired this wreck and will get repeal and replacement back on the rails before long.

Trump’s initial 90-day limit on immigrants from terror-torn nations immediately slammed into a wall. It should have been better crafted, coordinated, and communicated. A second so-called travel ban followed these steps and addressed the objections of several federal judges who blocked the first measure. But a fresh set of judges swiftly sandbagged the new-and-improved order.

That’s bad.

Democrats and the Left refuse to compromise with Trump. They want him impeached, incarcerated, or entombed.

Instead of presenting their own agenda, the Left marches more often than soldiers in basic training. They have staged a March for Women, a Day without Women, a march for Trump’s tax returns, and a recent March for Science. The Left should march less and think more.

The Left’s Trump Derangement Syndrome has devolved into violent protests against conservative speakers on college campuses, shattered windows, arson, and physical assaults on Trump supporters. Citizens wearing “Make America Great Again” hats have been punched. Black Trump haters in Chicago pummeled a white Trump voter at an intersection and then stole his car. A group of black teenagers tortured a mentally handicapped white man, shoved his head in the toilet, and partially scalped him while yelling “F**k Donald Trump!” They broadcast the entire atrocity live on Facebook.

Worst of all is the assassination chic that has gripped Trumpophobes who openly entertain murdering the president of the United States. Madonna told the January 21 Women’s March, “I have thought an awful lot about blowing up the White House.” In a recent video, Rapper Snoop Dogg shoots a handgun at the head of a clown who resembles Trump. A flag pops out of the firearm and reads: “BANG.” Another thug named Big Sean raps about killing Trump with an ice pick.

“After Trump was elected, I spent days just weeping,” Thomas Chung told KTUU-TV. So, the University of Alaska Anchorage art professor produced a painting which his college displayed. It features Captain America star Chris Evans, standing nude, as a young Hillary Clinton clutches his lower legs. And in Evans’ hand, he triumphantly holds the decapitated head of President Donald J. Trump.

That’s ugly.

DeRoy Murdock Syndicated Columnist

Deroy Murdock is a Manhattan-based Fox News contributor and a contributing editor with National Review Online.

