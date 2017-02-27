Letter: Cyclists an added danger on roads

First I would like to say I am not against bike riding, but the bike path is a safer way to bike. While driving, all of us have many things to watch out for. Let’s list a few:

• traffic lights and stop signs;

• children at play signs;

• school zones and crosswalks;

• fire trucks, rescue vehicles and police cars;

• an occasional drunk driver or drug user;

• someone eating or drinking;

• someone texting or talking on a cell phones

• someone yelling at their kids;

• someone holding a dog or cat.

There are also driving lanes have become a little smaller because of the path in some areas, cars parked backward so they can pull out in front of you faster, and much more to watch out for.

Then the city of Lima comes along and puts another bike path along side of people driving. The city has marked the streets that sometimes the bikes are by the curb, then they are out in the driving lane, then back to the curb and back in the driving lane.

Who has the right of way?

What happens when a semi is going down the street and the biker hits a bad spot in the pathway and ends up in the driving lane? Was this a mistake or was this done on purpose?

Donna Layton, Lima