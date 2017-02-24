Editorial: Teachers mixing with community a good thing

Ohio Governor John Kasich has touched a nerve with educators. It’s a nerve worth touching.

Kasich wants to require Ohio teachers to “complete an on-site work experience” with a local business, government agency or community group as part of his plan to overhaul the state’s teacher-licensure program. The “job shadowing” element is included in Kasich’s state-budget proposal, House Bill 49, and would be effective Sept. 1, 2018.

The proposal puts teachers in a position to see firsthand what is happening on the assembly line, behind the cash register, in the halls of government or inside a board room. It also would allow businesses to hear firsthand the suggestions and thoughts of educators. The end result is such job shadowing would better connect schools with local businesses and foster community relationships.

Teachers already have in-service days worked into their schedule for job training, so it’s not like they would be required to take more time out of the classroom.

Unfortunately, some educators instead see Kasich’s plan as an attack on the job they do. They believe it sends a message that local businesses are more qualified and better equipped to educate than actual educators.

It’s time to get over such pettiness. Nothing could be further from the truth.

Such collaboration would foster learning from both parties and shouldn’t be feared.

The role of education is to prepare students for the future. In today’s world, that means getting students ready for a business climate or community that is constantly changing. It’s one thing for a teacher to hear how a business or community organization is dealing with the demands from consumers or residents. It is another for the teacher to experience firsthand what is happening outside the walls of their school building.

Becoming a teacher requires years of study. They complete their college degrees knowing how to manage and monitor student learning. But like most jobs, their’s is one that demands continuous training.

That’s all Kasich’s proposal is doing. It’s bringing together two groups that can benefit from each other. Educators need to listen to the business community and vice-versa.

Not doing so would be like an automaker telling a consumer what they’ll get in a new vehicle, instead of asking the buyer what they really want.

It’s a recipe for failure.

