Letter: Representative Jordan: Focus on Your Constituents

Representatives Jim Jordan and Mark Meadows wrote an opinion piece, supposedly about their priorities for 2017.

Instead of emphasizing issues, they chose to spend more than half the article demonizing an imaginary individual, a “‘front porch sitter’ [who] can work, but won’t work and is getting [our] tax dollars.”

America faces real challenges, and needs real leaders who will address them. After an incredibly divisive election, it does not need more politicians pitting Americans against each other and using hateful speech to distract from the real issues at hand.

Ohio faces economic challenges and an epidemic of opioid abuse. Jim Jordan’s priorities for the next year are not focused on helping Ohioans. His priorities are repealing Obamacare, which has helped cover 664,000 Ohioans, and excluding new Americans from our country of immigrants.

Most harmfully, he is trafficking in stereotypes that further fracture our country. In his article he contrasts welfare-receiving “front porch sitters” with “second shift workers,” and says that the latter have “every right to be mad.” In fact, little welfare fraud exists.

America has a minimal safety net compared to most other developed countries, and the highest rates of inequality. It can be a struggle to get by in today’s America, and Representative Jordan and his colleagues in the Congressional “Freedom Caucus” have made that situation worse with policies that seek to further diminish the safety net.

On behalf of the group Allen and Hardin for Election Action and Democracy (AHEAD), we remind Rep. Jordan that his constituents need policies that build a stronger Ohio, protecting those who are most vulnerable while bonding our communities.

Teresa Heath, Lima.