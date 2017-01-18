Letter: Jordan’s plan hurts many

I am very concerned about the contents of the guest column that U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan wrote to The Lima News recently in regards to his priorities while in power. Specifically, I want to express my concern about his desire to repeal the Affordable Care Act without an immediate replacement.

Since the ACA was enacted in 2010, 664,000 Ohioans have gained coverage, myself included. This includes 81,000 young adults who are now allowed to stay on their parents’ health-care plan until age 26. Children, people with disabilities, and seniors can now more easily obtain Medicaid coverage, and due to provisions in the bill about mental health care, 35,000 fewer Ohioans have symptoms of depression. Prescription drug costs are lower, and preventative services such as cancer screenings are now free for those on Medicare.

To attempt to repeal this bill and deny these people much-needed health care is unacceptable.

Kerry Bush, Bluffton