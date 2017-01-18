Letter: Many thanks for tennis tourney

On Saturday, January 14, 2017, the Lima Area Tennis Association partnered with the University of Northwestern Ohio for the very first Winter Classic. This was a different kind of tennis tournament that partnered a UNOH player with a community player for a men’s doubles division and a women’s doubles division. It was a wonderful opportunity for community players to partner with students from all over the world. And, it was a wonderful opportunity for the UNOH players to make some American tennis friends. The competition was fierce with awesome tennis.

I would like to take this opportunity to thank Westwood Tennis and Fitness, a wonderful partner, and coaches Phil Carlisle and Alex Hagar, who directed the tournament. Additional sponsors were Trisco Systems, Dairy Queen, Tracy’s Appliances, Pajka Eye Center, OIO, Pat’s Donuts, Kohl’s, Fat Jacks, Brandon Screen Printing, Chief’s Supermarkets, Lima Memorial Health System. We also thank The Lima News.

The LATA/UNOH Winter Classic was intended to be a fundraiser/membership drive for the tennis association. LATA provides a summer tennis program for youth ages 5-17 and the Lima City Tournament. And, we recently started a middle school team tennis program that provides weekly tennis instruction for youth ages 12-14.

One of the finest, unintended outcomes of the tournament were the new friendships. I saw players exchanging phone numbers and others getting the UNOH tennis schedule. So, it looks like the UNOH players may have some local support at their matches. Overall, it was a win-win for everyone involved.

Joan Collar, Columbus Grove, LATA President