Martin Schram: Kerry’s belated speech and bottom-line lesson

Secretary of State John Kerry, down to just 23 more days on our payroll, spent 70 precious minutes Wednesday fervently telling the world, via live TV and internet stream, all that’s gone wrong between Israel and the Palestinians, plus a few familiar ideas to fix it. But mainly, he defended, quite desperately, last week’s U.S. decision to silently abstain and allow the United Nations Security Council to condemn, by a 14-0 vote, Israel’s increasing construction of settlements.

And as Kerry spoke, it all seemed like precisely the sort of leadership lecture we should have been watching on YouTube, as an old rerun. Because it was the sort of speech that would have made great leadership sense if only Kerry had given it several years ago. Or better yet, if only President Barack Obama, a Nobel Peace Prize laureate who was once thought to be specializing in Middle East peacemaking, had given it years ago. Back then, after all, all the world thought the two-state solution was on the verge of being possible. Except hostilities always seemed to explode anew. Every time.

But of course, no old speech could have explained away the U.S. decision that shocked the Security Council chamber — when U.S. Ambassador Samantha Power abstained rather than veto the resolution that condemned Israel, as America had often done in the past. So Kerry tried his best, saying, “(W)e could not, in good conscience, stand in the way of a resolution at the United Nations that makes clear that both sides must act now to preserve the possibility of peace.”

But frankly, what team Obama needed to better handle that decision was a form of message politics inoculation — something to at least minimize the dramatic shock value of the decision to abstain rather than veto the resolution. They needed to jettison their old-school, quiet diplomacy and play their cards face-up, making their concerns public. They needed to emphasize no resolution can be voted on if it is one-sided. A measure must condemn Palestinian violence and deaths inflicted upon Israeli civilians and also condemn Israeli settlements.

Also: To fully inoculate the news corps and diplomatic corps, team Obama needed to brief reporters and diplomats in advance to remind them that an abstention didn’t mean they’d be back-stabbing their ally, Israel. Because:

•In 1985, President Ronald Reagan’s administration abstained on a resolution criticizing an Israeli air attack on the Tunisia offices of the Palestinian Liberation Organization.

•In 1986, Reagan’s diplomats abstained again on Security Council measure deploring the shooting of civilians at the West Bank’sBirzeit University.

•And on Dec. 23, 1987 — 29 years before last week’s vote — the Reagan administration abstained on a Security Council vote of 14-0 deploring Israel’s conduct during disturbances in the occupied territories.

That might have lessened the newsbreak shock value that followed last week’s Security Council vote.

But frankly, I would have vetoed the resolution and prevented any vote at all — not because I think Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government deserves a kind favor, but because I understand the wider consequences that will be felt because of that 14-0 vote. On this I agree with the position explained on CNN Wednesday by the widely respected former Middle East trouble-shooting negotiator George Mitchell, who’s also a former Senate Democratic Leader. He said he thinks that, in the name of keeping a prospect for peace alive, he would have recommended a veto because this unanimous outcome will isolate Israel from the rest of the world. And even more important: It will probably drive Israel and the Palestinians further apart than ever.

Of all the facts Kerry fired at us Wednesday, one of the most troubling was “the proliferation of settler outposts” that seek to apply Israeli domestic laws, instead of Israeli military law, in their occupied territory — “a major step towards annexation.” He quoted one of its advocates as proclaiming this was a step toward forging Israeli “sovereignty in Judea and Samaria” — the Biblical names for the land.

And that leads us to our ultimate bottom line: We can ask people to forsake a policy. We can even ask people to forsake an ideology. But we cannot ask people to forsake their theology.

That is the dilemma even Israel’s wisest minds may never overcome.

Columnist Martin Schram is an MCT op-ed writer. (MCT) http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_Schram-Martinpiccol-1.jpg Columnist Martin Schram is an MCT op-ed writer. (MCT)

By Martin Schram, Tribune News Service

Martin Schram, an op-ed columnist for Tribune News Service, is a veteran Washington journalist, author and TV documentary executive. Readers may send him email at [email protected].

Martin Schram, an op-ed columnist for Tribune News Service, is a veteran Washington journalist, author and TV documentary executive. Readers may send him email at [email protected].