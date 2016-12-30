Letter: Trump as big tough guy

Donald Trump recently mocked NFL players, present and past, who are concerned about Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy, a wasting brain disease that leads to premature dementia and death.

There is a growing scientific consensus that indicates the many concussive hits football players receive over the course of their careers can cause this dreadful disease. Even the NFL, after years of denial, has finally admitted that a third of its players will suffer the ill effects of brain trauma.

But someone ain’t buying it: “Uh oh, got a little ding on the head? No, no, you can’t play for the rest of the season,” the Donald sneers. “Football has become soft like our country has become soft.”

Mr. Trump apparently thinks that, were he playing in the NFL, he’d be too tough to be concussed, too tough to contract CTE.

Really, Donald? You’re tougher than Andre Waters? You’re tougher than Dave Duerson? You’re tougher than Terry Long? You’re tougher than Junior Seau? You’re tougher than “Iron Mike” Webster — reputed by many to be the toughest player ever to step onto the field?

All these men died horrible deaths after developing CTE.

How tough is Mr. Trump, really? Well, Donald got a draft deferment during the Vietnam War on account of heel spurs, an extremely rare medical condition contracted by about one-third of the U.S. population. I know a woman, a grandmother of three, who has heel spurs — very bad heel spurs. Nevertheless she gets up every day, puts on her steel-toed shoes, and goes to work — stands on a hard concrete floor for eight hours straight. Why? Because she has to. She needs the money to support herself and her family.

Now that’s real toughness. Take a lesson, Donald.