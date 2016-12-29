Letter: Jordan fails to address protesters concerns on repealing Obamacare

It is notable that Jim Jordan’s response to our health care protest addressed none of the problems that we pointed out (“Chilly protest,” Dec. 21, Page 1B). Of the 977,000 people signed up for Obamacare in Ohio who would lose their insurance — no comment from Jim Jordan.

Because of Obamacare we now have free preventative care, no more annual or lifetime limits on the care we need, women can’t be charged more just for being women, young people can stay on their parent’s plan until they turn 26, seniors get discounts on their prescriptions, discrimination against pre-existing conditions is now illegal, and since 2010 we’ve seen the slowest health care price growth in 50 years. On all these protections Jim Jordan had no comment.

The American Hospital Association and the Federation of American Hospitals warned that repealing the Affordable Care Act could cost hospitals $165 billion by the middle of the next decade and trigger “an unprecedented public health crisis.” But Jim Jordan had no comment.

Instead he complained that the Obamacare website, overwhelmed by the demand, didn’t work very well when it first went up. That the new consumer protections required in insurance meant that if you had a plan that didn’t meet the standards, you couldn’t keep it after all. That the cost of insurance didn’t actually go down (except for the millions who now can afford insurance because of the subsidies.) He said we could do better.

What he notably did not say is how we would do better. That’s because the Republicans have been totally unable to come up with a plan in the six years they’ve been talking about repealing and replacing Obamacare. Don’t repeal without a replacement.