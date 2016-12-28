Letter: Donald Trump worries me

President-elect Donald Trump was elected by the people.

Our great country did not elect his children to be in office with Mr. Trump. Also some of the people in his administration are billionaires. Are they going to help the middle class and poor people or are they first going to help themselves in taxes and business and trade? Or will they sell us out to other countries? Will we be safe?

Also Mr. Trump needs to sell his businesses. He should not have everything. Let’s hope the American people have not made a big mistake by electing Mr. Trump. We have to hope he really is for all American people and keeps us safe. We’re in his faith and hands.

Mary Squires, Lima