Letter: Buchy: My privilege to serve you

As the year and my term of office wind down, I want to take a minute to thank you for the privilege of serving in the Ohio House of Representatives for 24 years.

There is no better place in which to live than West Central Ohio. We have the best families, schools, and places to work. A very high percentage of our families have a strong belief in God and are active in church. You can count on Mercer County to have the lowest unemployment rate in the state every month. Auglaize, Darke, and Shelby are close behind.

In the aggregate, the 20 schools in the 84th House District are among the best in the state. We have the best administrators and teachers and, coupled with our hard-working families, people stay here and rear the future generations. As long as we hold these values high, we will always be successful.

Come January, we will be well represented in the Ohio House by Keith Faber, who was just term limited as president of the Ohio Senate. The next two years are going to be very interesting in state government. We are fortunate to have Keith and his abilities and expertise working for us. Our new senator, Matt Huffman, is going to serve us so well. I had the privilege of working with him in House Leadership when Matt was Speaker Pro Tempore. We will be in good hands with Sen. Huffman.

I am so blessed that you allowed me to work for you in the Ohio House of Representatives. To me, there is no higher calling than to be a member of the People’s House. You sent me to Columbus to make Ohio’s government better. I leave knowing that I contributed positively to that end.

State Rep. Jim Buchy, 84th House District,